Michigan Agencies To Receive Grant Funding For Fire Safety

10 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

A health institution in Michigan will receive money to help raise fire safety awareness in the state.

The Michigan Public Health Institute will receive $1,409,797 to provide smoke detectors and develop online fire prevention tools for Michigan schools.

The Fire Department Safety Officers Association will also receive $1,500,000 in federal funding to support community fire prevention and education training.

The funds came from the Department of Homeland Security’s Fire Prevention and Safety Grant Program.

