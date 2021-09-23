Michigan Agencies To Receive Grant Funding For Fire Safety
A health institution in Michigan will receive money to help raise fire safety awareness in the state.
The Michigan Public Health Institute will receive $1,409,797 to provide smoke detectors and develop online fire prevention tools for Michigan schools.
The Fire Department Safety Officers Association will also receive $1,500,000 in federal funding to support community fire prevention and education training.
The funds came from the Department of Homeland Security’s Fire Prevention and Safety Grant Program.