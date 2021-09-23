Learn The Sounds of Fire Safety Campaign

9 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

An Upper Peninsula fire department is teaming up with the National Fire Protection Association to help keep residents safe.

The Marquette City Fire Department is sharing a few tips through it’s “Learn The Sounds of Fire Safety” campaign.

The fire department is hosting an event Saturday, October 2nd at 11 am which includes a firetruck display and a parade at 12:30 to kickstart the campaign.

• A continuous set of three beeps means smoke or fire
• A single chirp every 30 or 60 seconds means the battery is low and must be changed
• All smoke alarms must be replaced after 10 years
• Chirping that continues after the battery has been replaced means the alarm is at the end of its life and must be replaced

For more fire safety tips, or a link to details on the event, the link below.

Fire Prevention Week (FPW) (nfpa.org)

