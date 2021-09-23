Learn The Sounds of Fire Safety Campaign
An Upper Peninsula fire department is teaming up with the National Fire Protection Association to help keep residents safe.
The Marquette City Fire Department is sharing a few tips through it’s “Learn The Sounds of Fire Safety” campaign.
The fire department is hosting an event Saturday, October 2nd at 11 am which includes a firetruck display and a parade at 12:30 to kickstart the campaign.
• A continuous set of three beeps means smoke or fire
• A single chirp every 30 or 60 seconds means the battery is low and must be changed
• All smoke alarms must be replaced after 10 years
• Chirping that continues after the battery has been replaced means the alarm is at the end of its life and must be replaced
For more fire safety tips, or a link to details on the event, the link below.