DNR again postpones full reopening of some facilities

Credit to: DNR

Sept. 23, 2021

Contact: DNR-Public-Info@Michigan.gov

Michigan Department of Natural Resources customer service centers and certain field offices will remain on a three-days-per-week open to the public schedule – Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays – until at least Oct. 31.

The three-day schedule for these facilities has been in place since July 20. The offices had been set to reopen to the public five days a week after Labor Day, prior to new coronavirus advisories and recommendations.

The date for full reopening of these facilities has been postponed, with coronavirus developments, from Sept. 7 to Oct. 4 to now, at least Oct. 31.

The affected customer service centers include Baraga, Bay City, Cadillac, Detroit, Escanaba, Gaylord, Lansing, Marquette, Newberry, Plainwell, Roscommon, Sault Ste. Marie and Traverse City.

These DNR offices sell hunting and fishing licenses and fuelwood permits and answer questions about hunting and fishing regulations, trails and many other outdoor recreation topics. Residents and visitors frequently stop at these locations while traveling throughout Michigan.

Fuelwood cutting permits, provided at DNR customer service centers, are free and downloadable for this season.

Find the location nearest you on this map of DNR customer service centers .

Field offices with the same public availability include Crystal Falls, Naubinway and Norway.

Additional open dates, information

State parks and campgrounds, state game and wildlife areas, state forests and many other places are open, as they have been throughout the entire COVID-19 pandemic. Follow the DNR’s COVID-19 information page for updates on all facility closures and reopening dates.

There is no longer a statewide requirement to wear a face mask in most settings; however, local health departments, establishments, sports organizers and school districts may have additional rules that must be followed.

On Aug. 10, 2021, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services updated its guidance on face coverings. In areas with substantial and high transmission, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that everyone (including fully vaccinated people) wear face masks in public indoor settings to help prevent spread of COVID-19, especially the Delta variant, and to protect others. In addition, you will see DNR staff wearing masks. The public is encouraged to do the same.