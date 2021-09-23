Chickie: The Pet of the Week

Chickie is a Five-year-old Chocolate and White Terrier American Pit-Bull who is spayed and lovable. She’s ready to have a hiking or jogging partner. Chickies’ curious, social, and very smart.

And–When playtime is over, she will easily hang out and watch a good series on Netflix with you.

Chickies’ unconditional love for her humans means a one-dog household is necessary for her.

This charming girl is ready to complete your life and hoping you will complete hers…

If you’re are interested in adopting Chickie, call U-PAWS at 906-475-6661, or visit the link below for her adoption application:

Dog Detail – Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter (upaws.org)