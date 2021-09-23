Chickie: The Pet of the Week

10 hours ago Roy Buck

Chickie is a Five-year-old Chocolate and White Terrier American Pit-Bull who is spayed and lovable. She’s ready to have a hiking or jogging partner. Chickies’ curious, social, and very smart.

And–When playtime is over, she will easily hang out and watch a good series on Netflix with you.

Chickies’ unconditional love for her humans means a one-dog household is necessary for her.

This charming girl is ready to complete your life and hoping you will complete hers…

If you’re are interested in adopting Chickie, call U-PAWS at 906-475-6661, or visit the link below for her adoption application:

Dog Detail – Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter (upaws.org)

 

 

Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

DNR again postpones full reopening of some facilities

6 hours ago Roy Buck

Michigan Agencies To Receive Grant Funding For Fire Safety

10 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

Learn The Sounds of Fire Safety Campaign

10 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

Iron Mountain Man Arrested in Georgia

11 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

Missing Marquette County Man Found Deceased

11 hours ago Neydja Petithomme

Need for blood donations still at critical

14 hours ago Lisa Bowers

You may have missed

DNR again postpones full reopening of some facilities

6 hours ago Roy Buck

Michigan Agencies To Receive Grant Funding For Fire Safety

10 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

Learn The Sounds of Fire Safety Campaign

10 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

Chickie: The Pet of the Week

10 hours ago Roy Buck

Iron Mountain Man Arrested in Georgia

11 hours ago Jeremy Skiba