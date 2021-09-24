Newberry woman dies in traffic crash

NEWBERRY – Troopers from the Michigan State Police, Sault Ste. Marie Post are investigating a fatal traffic crash in Luce County on Thursday.

At about 1:30pm, a vehicle driven by 75-year-old Nancy Whalen of Newberry, turned in front of a Charter Spectrum truck at the intersection of M-28 and County Rd 403.

Whalen was pronounced dead at the scene as a result of the crash.

The driver of the other vehicle was treated and released for minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation. Alcohol, drugs, and speed are not suspected factors in the crash.

MSP troopers were assisted by Luce County Sheriff’s Dept, Luce County Fire/EMS, and MDOT.