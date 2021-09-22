Michigan reaches 1 million confirmed COVID-19 cases

Michigan reached a new milestone today, and it’s not a good one.

Today, the state reached 1 million confirmed COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.

Over 6,000 cases were reported today and yesterday, and 82 deaths were also confirmed.

According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS), Michigan averages almost 3,000 new cases per day. The average daily death rate is 26.

When adjusted for population, the top 5 counties with most new cases are all in the Upper Peninsula. Keweenaw County tops the charts with 244 per 100,000 people.

According to MDHHS, 61% of Michigan residents have taken at least one dose of the COVID–19 vaccine.

The MDHHS still recommends the vaccine as the best way to prevent the disease.