The First Big Bay Fall Fest

Big Bay, Mich – If you need plans for this weekend, the Big Bay Stewardship Council has the event for you.

The council is hosting its Fall Fest this Saturday in Draver Park and they have a little something for everyone.

Big Bay Fall Fest will bring together artists, food and live music.

Marquette Bluegrass band “Strung Together” will be performing on–site from 1 to 4 pm.

Children can enjoy a bounce house and a cakewalk as well.

A cornhole tournament will run from 11 am to 3pm.

