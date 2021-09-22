The First Big Bay Fall Fest

10 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

Big Bay, Mich – If you need plans for this weekend, the Big Bay Stewardship Council has the event for you.

The council is hosting its Fall Fest this Saturday in Draver Park and they have a little something for everyone.

Big Bay Fall Fest will bring together artists, food and live music.

Marquette Bluegrass band “Strung Together” will be performing on–site from 1 to 4 pm.

Children can enjoy a bounce house and a cakewalk as well.

A cornhole tournament will run from 11 am to 3pm.

To learn more about the event, visit our website.

Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

Iron Ore Heritage Trail’s weather shelters/fishing piers Ribbon Ceremony

6 hours ago Roy Buck

The search for Aaron Royal McGeorge continues in Marquette Township

6 hours ago Roy Buck

Michigan reaches 1 million confirmed COVID-19 cases

9 hours ago Marta Berglund

Menominee Animal Shelter To Hold “Empty The Shelters” Event

10 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

New Michigan budget receives bi-partisan support

10 hours ago Marta Berglund

Man Arrested In Connection With Chippewa County Bomb Scare

14 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

You may have missed

Iron Ore Heritage Trail’s weather shelters/fishing piers Ribbon Ceremony

6 hours ago Roy Buck

The search for Aaron Royal McGeorge continues in Marquette Township

6 hours ago Roy Buck

Michigan reaches 1 million confirmed COVID-19 cases

9 hours ago Marta Berglund

The First Big Bay Fall Fest

10 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

Menominee Animal Shelter To Hold “Empty The Shelters” Event

10 hours ago Jeremy Skiba