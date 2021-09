Menominee, Mich – A state pet foundation is teaming up with a local animal shelter for an “Empty The Shelters” event.

The Menominee Animal Shelter and the Bissell Pet Foundation are holding the event from October 4th to the 10th.

Adoption fees will be $25 or less for pets.

More than six million animals are surrendered or enter into animal shelters every year.

For more information, visit the link below.

Empty the Shelters (bissellpetfoundation.org)