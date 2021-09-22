New Michigan budget receives bi-partisan support

11 hours ago Marta Berglund

Michigan’s legislature passed a new $70 billion budget today.

Both Democrats and Republicans supported the spending plan, which focuses on higher education, child care, and a boost for infrastructure. 2.7 billion of the dollars are allocated for COVID-19 relief. That portion received bi-partisan support.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s signature is the final step in implementing it.

$50.7 billion will go towards state agencies and programs.

Higher education will receive $2.2 billion.

While $70 billion is a huge amount of money, the state actually has federal funds left unspent. Over $7 billion was left over.

The new plan will be implemented October first, at the beginning of the new fiscal year.

More details on the budget can be found at State Budget Office – Executive Budget (michigan.gov)

