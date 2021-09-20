Marquette County Apportionment Committee in full swing

Marquette County officials are working to accurately represent their residents.

The Marquette County Apportionment Committee is in the process of re-distributing commission districts: a process that happens every 10 years. There can be a minimum of 5 districts and a maximum of 21.

Each district is represented by a county commissioner.

Marquette County Prosecutor Matt Wiese said of the process, “It’s probably the most pure form of democracy that we have. We want to have the best representation for the most people that we can.”

The committee is made up of the county clerk, county treasurer, county prosecutor, and the chairs of both the democratic and republican party. The group emphasized the importance of the public’s opinion numerous times during tonight’s meeting.

Give your input on the re-apportionment of commission districts by attending weekly meetings on Mondays at 5:15 or by visiting City of Marquette – Official Website (marquettemi.gov)