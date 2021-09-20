MÄTI receives funding for portable drive-in theater

2 days ago Marta Berglund

Courtesy: MÄTI

The Masonic Arts Theater and Innovation Company of Marquette (MÄTI) has a new way to enjoy entertainment.

The organization recently raised over $17,000 to bring a travelling drive-in movie theater to Marquette County.

While the organization hosted a number of drive-in movies in the past, the funding will provide new equipment for a portable theater.

“We are now actually able to take it anywhere, instead of it just being attached to our building,” said Ryan Engle, of the organization. “There’s going to be a lot of things coming as the project gets bigger.”

MÄTI will now be able to purchase its own trailer and projecting equipment. Engle said the first drive-in movie using the funding is set for the first week of December.
For more information on the organization’s programming, visit MÄTI – Masonic Arts, Theatre, and Innovation Company. (matimqt.org)

