Menominee Company’s Product Reaches Final Round of Coolest Thing Made In Michigan Contest

Menominee, Mich – Want to hear about something cool?

A Michigan based company’s product has made it to the final round of the 2021 “Coolest Thing Made in Michigan” contest

Menominee’s R.W. Fernstrum and Company’s GRIDCOOLER keel cooler is vying to be the coolest thing in Michigan.

The final round of voting runs through the 24th of September.

The winner will be announced at the 2021 MFG Excellence Awards Ceremony on November 4th in Lansing.

To vote, visit the link below.

Round 2 – Vote For The Coolest Thing Made In Michigan! – Coolest Thing (mimfg.org)