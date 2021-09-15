Oktoberfest Returns To Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain, Mich – Break out the lederhosen and dirndls because Oktoberfest is returning to Iron Mountain this month.

The Iron Mountain Downtown Development Authority will be holding this year’s Oktoberfest on Saturday, September 25th from 11 am to 11 pm.

The city parking lot at the intersection of East A Street and Iron Mountain Street will be filled with German cuisine as well as live music and German beer.

Wrist bands are $10 at the entrance and children 12 and under can get in free.

