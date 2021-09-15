If you don’t have dinner plans on Saturday, you may want to stop in at St. Joseph’s Hall in Ishpeming.

The Ishpeming Knights of Columbus will be providing a delicious meal for a great cause.

A pork loin dinner with all the fixings will be served from 4 to 7:30 p.m.

Cost for the dinner is 8 dollars for adults and 5 for children 2 to 11 years old. A family rate of 30 dollars for 4 or more people is also available.

All proceeds from the annual dinner will benefit the St. Vincent De Paul Food Pantry.