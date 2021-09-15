The Ishpeming Knights of Columbus

2 hours ago Roy Buck

If you don’t have dinner plans on Saturday, you may want to stop in at St. Joseph’s Hall in Ishpeming.

The Ishpeming Knights of Columbus will be providing a delicious meal for a great cause.

A pork loin dinner with all the fixings will be served from 4 to 7:30 p.m.

Cost for the dinner is 8 dollars for adults and 5 for children 2 to 11 years old. A family rate of 30 dollars for 4 or more people is also available.

All proceeds from the annual dinner will benefit the St. Vincent De Paul Food Pantry.

