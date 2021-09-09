Layla: The Pet of the Week

Meet Layla!

Layla is a three-year-old spayed, Terrier, American Pit Bull.

She has a ton of energy and loves to burn it off with a nice walk on hiking trails or just a romp in the yard.

She loves keeping people company while doing physical activities.

She needs a little work on her leash training as she gets excited easily.

Layla is looking for a home to call her own with a nice family.

She will not disappoint with her happy, loving nature, and she is great with kids.

If you have a dog or cat, it is best to have them meet Layla before you take her home.

So, if you are looking for a companion for the hiking trails and a happy soul to light up your home, Layla is the dog for you.

If you’re interested in adopting her you can contact UPAWS at the 906-475-6661 or visit the link below for her adoption application.

Adopt a Dog – Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter (upaws.org)