Delta County Sheriff’s Office Seeks Stolen Vehicle

Escanaba, Mich – The Delta County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help identify a suspected vehicle thief.

The vehicle is a reddish–maroon Cadillac with Wisconsin license plates.

The vehicle is suspected to have been stolen out of Marinette County and was involved in an incident at the Meijer in Escanaba yesterday.

A deputy attempted to pull the vehicle over yesterday but the driver drove off leading to a chase.

The driver went through a crossing and hasn’t been located since.

The vehicle was also involved in a Grand Larceny at the Oasis Gas Station in Harris and was last seen on US–41 South of Powers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Delta County Sheriff’s Office at 906-786-3633 or message them on Facebook.