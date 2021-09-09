Delta County Sheriff’s Office Seeks Stolen Vehicle

10 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

Escanaba, Mich – The Delta County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help identify a suspected vehicle thief.

The vehicle is a reddish–maroon Cadillac with Wisconsin license plates.

The vehicle is suspected to have been stolen out of Marinette County and was involved in an incident at the Meijer in Escanaba yesterday.

A deputy attempted to pull the vehicle over yesterday but the driver drove off leading to a chase.

The driver went through a crossing and hasn’t been located since.

The vehicle was also involved in a Grand Larceny at the Oasis Gas Station in Harris and was last seen on US–41 South of Powers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Delta County Sheriff’s Office at 906-786-3633 or message them on Facebook.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

More Stories

How to help Room at the Inn

6 hours ago Marta Berglund

Superior Watershed Partnership funded for shoreline restoration

8 hours ago Marta Berglund

Certain cell phones won’t work after 2022

9 hours ago Lisa Bowers

Layla: The Pet of the Week

9 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

Art fair coming to Marquette Mountain

1 day ago Marta Berglund

Man Missing In Stephenson

2 days ago Jeremy Skiba

You may have missed

How to help Room at the Inn

6 hours ago Marta Berglund

Superior Watershed Partnership funded for shoreline restoration

8 hours ago Marta Berglund

Certain cell phones won’t work after 2022

9 hours ago Lisa Bowers

Layla: The Pet of the Week

9 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

Delta County Sheriff’s Office Seeks Stolen Vehicle

10 hours ago Jeremy Skiba