Certain cell phones won’t work after 2022

Wireless phones have become a way of life for most Americans. But phones that require older technology to function may have outlived their usefulness.

Marquette County Central Dispatch Department is reminding the community that the end of 3G wireless connection is rapidly approaching. Wireless carriers will discontinue support of 3G devices in 2022. Older style 3G models of Tracfones, flip phones, Jitterbugs, etc. are going to start falling off networks sooner than later.

3G devices will not only be disabled from normal use – they will also be unable to dial or call 9-1-1. So even if you or a loved one has been keeping a 3G device for 9-1-1 purposes only, eventually it will no longer work at all.

How do you identify if you have a 3G device?

Check the phone’s IMEI (International Mobile Equipment Identity)

o IMEI should be available on a smartphone in the “About” tab of settings

o IMEI from the phone’s keypad by pressing: *#06#

Once you have your IMEI number go to: https://www.imei.info

o This site will provide details on the phone and the network it is set up for. 3G networks use frequencies at 900Mhz or 2100Mhz.

Additional links from major wireless carriers

o Verizon

o https://www.verizon.com/…/3g-cdma-network-shut-date-set…

o AT&T

o https://www.att.com/support/article/wireless/KM1324171