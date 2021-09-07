Silver Sampler Open House previews outdoor recreation program

5 hours ago Marta Berglund

Marquette seniors had the chance to socialize, enjoy a free meal, and learn about the silver sampler program this evening

The Silver Sampler Open House was at the Presque Isle Pavilion from 5–7 p.m.

Attendees socialized, had a meal from Border Grill, and learned about Silver Sampler.

The Silver Sampler is an outdoor recreation program for those 55 and up.

Events through the program are free to attendees.

Activities include hiking, snowshoeing, and more.

Visit the Marquette Senior Center Facebook page to learn more.

