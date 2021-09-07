Great Lakes communities will see benefits from new grant funds

The MEDC has new funding for Great Lakes communities.

Today, the Michigan State Historic Preservation Office received a historic $750,000 grant that will preserve history in great lakes communities.

The Paul Bruhn Historic Revitalization Grant application received bi-partisan support in congress.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced the funding, saying the money will go towards preserving historic building in these communities.

These properties can fall under the categories of commercial, industrial, civic, mixed–use and community–oriented.