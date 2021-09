Menominee Township, Mich – A Menominee Township man faces jail time after he hit a friend with a car during an argument.

25–year–old Ryan Philipps was found guilty of Assault With Intent to do Great Bodily Harm Less Than Murder, a 10-year, felony, and Reckless Driving Causing Serious Impairment, a five-year felony.

Sentencing in the Menominee County Circuit Court will be scheduled at a later date.