Michigan State Police To Hold Recruiting Event This Weekend

If you have ever considered becoming a Michigan State Police Trooper or just want more information, this weekend is your chance.

The MSP will hold a recruiting event on September 10th and 11th from 11 am to 7 pm.

Every post in the UP will participate, including the Manistique Outpost.

Sergeants will be on hand to answer questions and give out information about what it takes to become a trooper.

All posts in the UP currently have openings for troopers and motor carrier officers.