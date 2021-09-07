Michigan State Police To Hold Recruiting Event This Weekend

7 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

If you have ever considered becoming a Michigan State Police Trooper or just want more information, this weekend is your chance.

The MSP will hold a recruiting event on September 10th and 11th from 11 am to 7 pm.

Every post in the UP will participate, including the Manistique Outpost.

Sergeants will be  on hand to answer questions and give out information about what it takes to become a trooper.

All posts in the UP currently have openings for troopers and motor carrier officers.

Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Silver Sampler Open House previews outdoor recreation program

4 hours ago Marta Berglund

Great Lakes communities will see benefits from new grant funds

5 hours ago Marta Berglund

Tonneau cover stolen from dealership

5 hours ago Marta Berglund

Barko Hydraulics To Hold Loader Contest In Escanaba

7 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

Week 2: Frenzy Player of the Week

8 hours ago Connor Sturgill

Study quantifies economic benefits in downtown investments

1 day ago Marta Berglund

You may have missed

Silver Sampler Open House previews outdoor recreation program

4 hours ago Marta Berglund

Great Lakes communities will see benefits from new grant funds

5 hours ago Marta Berglund

Tonneau cover stolen from dealership

5 hours ago Marta Berglund

Barko Hydraulics To Hold Loader Contest In Escanaba

7 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

Michigan State Police To Hold Recruiting Event This Weekend

7 hours ago Jeremy Skiba