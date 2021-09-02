Sometimes we all need a little help.

People who struggle with addiction might not know where to turn to get that help.

The Michigan State Police Angel Program allows people with addiction problems get the help they need without the fear of legal consequences.

MSP’s Angel Program was created in 2006.

Volunteers have been helping people all over the state ever since.

Every trooper post in the Upper Peninsula is need of volunteers.

“What really makes the program go are the volunteers or the Angels. We are definitely looking for more Angels at all the posts here and across the Upper Peninsula, said Trooper Geno Basanese, Iron Mountain Post. “For some people, they struggle themselves and they just want to help while other, just want to help. We’re looking for that person. Someone that is compassionate and flexible in schedule.”

Angels can help people that are suffering from addiction in several ways.

Trooper Basanese talked to us about what an Angel Program volunteer might expect.

“To help them through with the assessment process or getting the phone numbers to contact places to get a professional assessment. Once that is done and a place is located, then the angel who help with transportation,” said Trooper Basanese. “We have had sometimes when family members transport themselves but sometimes that is not an option. So that is when the Angel volunteers would be transporting the persons to the facility.”

Anyone interested in signing up to help can start by walking into their local MSP post.

You never know who’s life you might save.