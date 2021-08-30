West End Health Foundation opens fall grant application

Health-related non-profits now have the chance to apply for fall funding.

The West End Health Foundation will award up to $30,000 to local non-profits for its fall grant cycle.

The non-profits can fall under a variety of services, including mental health, environmental health, access to health care, substance abuse, and more.

Organizations must be a part of the west end of Marquette County.

The grant cycle is open until 5 p.m. on October 1st.

To apply, visit Fall-2019-Grant-Application.pdf (westendhf.org).

Eligible areas: City of Ishpeming, City of Negaunee, Champion Township, Ely Township, Humboldt Township, Ishpeming Township, Michigamme Township, Negaunee Township, Republic Township, Richmond Township and Tilden Township

With other questions, contact the foundation manager, Doug Russell, by email at manager@westhf.org or by phone at 906-204-7410.