Week 1: Frenzy Player of the Week

12 hours ago Connor Sturgill

ISHPEMING, Mich. – Connor Sturgill and Dave Cesefske need your help in deciding the Frenzy Player of the Week for Week 1 of the high school football season! The nominees are below, voting closed Wednesday, September 1st at 9am.

 

Austin Ridl: 10-11, 269 yards, 3 TD, 3 rush, 81 yards, 1 TD

Michael Meneguzzo: 3 TDs on 3 completions, two TD passes of 50+ yards

Easton Palomaki: 100+ rushing yards, 1 TD, accounted for nearly half of Miners total yards

 

Frenzy Player of the Week Nominees:

Who is the Frenzy Player of the Week?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

More Stories

Update on Isle Royale’s Horne Fire

6 hours ago Roy Buck

Delta County has a new Labor Day tradition

6 hours ago Marta Berglund

Training Center In Negaunee Opens

11 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

U.P. State fair breaks turnout records

12 hours ago Marta Berglund

West End Health Foundation opens fall grant application

12 hours ago Marta Berglund

GINCC is now accepting applications

12 hours ago Neydja Petithomme

You may have missed

Update on Isle Royale’s Horne Fire

6 hours ago Roy Buck

Delta County has a new Labor Day tradition

6 hours ago Marta Berglund

Training Center In Negaunee Opens

11 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

U.P. State fair breaks turnout records

12 hours ago Marta Berglund

West End Health Foundation opens fall grant application

12 hours ago Marta Berglund