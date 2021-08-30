Week 1: Frenzy Player of the Week

ISHPEMING, Mich. – Connor Sturgill and Dave Cesefske need your help in deciding the Frenzy Player of the Week for Week 1 of the high school football season! The nominees are below, voting closed Wednesday, September 1st at 9am.

Austin Ridl: 10-11, 269 yards, 3 TD, 3 rush, 81 yards, 1 TD

Michael Meneguzzo: 3 TDs on 3 completions, two TD passes of 50+ yards

Easton Palomaki: 100+ rushing yards, 1 TD, accounted for nearly half of Miners total yards

Frenzy Player of the Week Nominees:

Who is the Frenzy Player of the Week? Austin Ridl (QB, Maquette)

Michael Meneguzzo (QB, Kingsford)

Easton Palomaki (RB, Negaunee) View Results

Loading ... Loading ...