Update on Isle Royale’s Horne Fire

Credit to: Thomas Fournier

It only took one spark. And 20 days later the Horne Fire on Isle Royale is still burning.

Park staff suspect lightning on dry tinder was the initial cause of the fire.

As of this weekend the fire is only twenty percent contained.

It’s burned close to 245 acres on the east end of the island.

Eight firefighters from the Bureau of Indian Affairs and 21 firefighters from Virginia are helping with the effort to control the fire’s spread.

Park staff will continue to monitor the Horne Fire’s conditions.

Several campsites and trails on Isle Royale have been closed due to the fire.

We will keep you updated on the situation as it develops.