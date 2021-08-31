Kingsford Man Arrested For Engaging In Sexual Conversations Online With Minors

Kingsford, Mich – A Kingsford man was arrested last Thursday for engaging minors in sexual conversations online.

The Michigan State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force arrested 66–year–old Jeffrey Allen McGillviray on August 26th.

The investigation started after the FBI issued a referral.

Police found multiple internet–capable devices in McGillvriay’s home. He was arrested without incident.

McGillvriay faces five counts of Child Sexually Abusive Activity–Aggravated Possession and five counts of Using a Computer to Commit a Crime.

He was released on a $100,000 bond.

If convicted, McGillviray faces 10 years in prison on each count.