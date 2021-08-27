Marquette County Cares To Distribute Narcan on August 31st

Marquette, Mich – A drug that could save a life will be distributed in Marquette on August 31st.

Marquette County Cares will be distributing Narcan for free at the Marquette Commons.

Narcan can save a wide range of people in cases of accidental overdose.

“You have to think about grandma and grandpa. They have opioids at the house for painkillers,” said Marquette County Sheriff Greg Zyburt. “Maybe a grand child is spending the night. So if the grand child accidentally takes it , this is something that can save their lives also.”

August is Overdose Awareness Month and the 31st has been dedicated as International Overdose Awareness Day.

The communities that care coalition will be distributing Narcan all over the UP.

To find an area where distribution will occur, visit the link below.

UP Coalition Network (upctc.com)