Marquette, Mich – A local animal shelter is looking for volunteers this weekend for a rummage sale.

UPAWS will be holding a rummage sale from 9 am to 3:30 pm Saturday and 9 am to 4 pm on Sunday.

The sale will take place at 2702 US-41, Marquette, MI 49855.

For questions, contact mombrello@chartermi.net

To sign up, visit the link below.

Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter: UPAWS Rummage Sale Volunteering (signupgenius.com)