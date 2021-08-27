The pier that fell into the Portage Canal

Last night the pier behind Michigan Tech’s Lakeshore Center fell into the Portage Canal.

The Lakeshore Center’s Dock has been under observation during the last two weeks for cracks and shifts in its foundation. The University even limited foot traffic on the pier while it was being assessed. Local officials and a local engineering firm were on scene immediately to assess the damage. Lakeshore Center workers have been asked to return to remote work for the next two weeks while repairs are completed.