The pier that fell into the Portage Canal

12 hours ago Roy Buck

Last night the pier behind Michigan Tech’s Lakeshore Center fell into the Portage Canal.

The Lakeshore Center’s Dock has been under observation during the last two weeks for cracks and shifts in its foundation. The University even limited foot traffic on the pier while it was being assessed. Local officials and a local engineering firm were on scene immediately to assess the damage. Lakeshore Center workers have been asked to return to remote work for the next two weeks while repairs are completed.

 

More Stories

Michigan State Police Begin Impaired Driving Enforcement Campaign

12 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

UPAWS To Hold Rummage Sale Over Weekend

12 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

Marquette County Cares To Distribute Narcan on August 31st

12 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

The Salvation Army of Escanaba is ready to assist people facing eviction

13 hours ago Roy Buck

Habitat for Humanity breaks ground on new home

13 hours ago Marta Berglund

Blues Fest returns to Marquette

13 hours ago Marta Berglund

You may have missed

Michigan State Police Begin Impaired Driving Enforcement Campaign

12 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

UPAWS To Hold Rummage Sale Over Weekend

12 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

Marquette County Cares To Distribute Narcan on August 31st

12 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

The pier that fell into the Portage Canal

12 hours ago Roy Buck

The Salvation Army of Escanaba is ready to assist people facing eviction

13 hours ago Roy Buck