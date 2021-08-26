March On for Voting Rights in Marquette this weekend

17 hours ago Marta Berglund

This weekend is your chance to march for voting rights, right here in the Upper Peninsula.

Marquette will host one of two Michigan voting rights marches, the other being in Detroit.

On Saturday at 3 p.m., attendees will have the chance to show their support for voting rights.

“Voting rights are precious, and need to be protected, and need to be exercised,” said Marge Forslin, one of the march’s organizers. “If we try to cut anybody out, then we don’t have a strong nation. What is our motto? ‘E pluribus unum,’ from many, one.”

The march is part of a national campaign which aims to protect the integrity of democracy. This specific march will focus on newly-proposed voting restrictions, even after the election investigation by Michigan republican Ed McBroom.

The march for voting rights will begin at the Marquette Commons and will end at the Courthouse Plaza on Third Street.

Below is a map of the route.

 

Courtesy: March On for Voting Rights

 

More Stories

Marquette City Beaches will be closed for the remainder of the day

43 mins ago Roy Buck

UPDATE: Ontonagon Township teen found

5 hours ago Marta Berglund

Changes in the Auto Insurance Law Affecting the U.P.

16 hours ago Roy Buck

Ironwood Man Convicted of Five Felony Counts in Gogebic County

16 hours ago Roy Buck

MTU’s Afternoon on the Town

20 hours ago Roy Buck

Attorney General Dana Nessel supports sanctions against election suit attorneys

23 hours ago Marta Berglund

You may have missed

Marquette City Beaches will be closed for the remainder of the day

43 mins ago Roy Buck

UPDATE: Ontonagon Township teen found

5 hours ago Marta Berglund

Changes in the Auto Insurance Law Affecting the U.P.

16 hours ago Roy Buck

Ironwood Man Convicted of Five Felony Counts in Gogebic County

16 hours ago Roy Buck

March On for Voting Rights in Marquette this weekend

17 hours ago Marta Berglund