Critical need for blood donors continues

No matter what blood type you may have, you can help the UP Regional Blood Center.

The blood center has a critical need for all blood types. They supply blood to 13 area hospitals, with collection centers in Marquette, Escanaba, Hancock, and Iron Mountain. They also host blood drives nearly every day throughout the U.P.

For information on blood drives or to make an appointment, visit the U.P. Regional Blood Center Facebook page, or Regional Blood Donation (mgh.org).

And remember, just 45 minutes of your time could save an Upper Peninsula life.