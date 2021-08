Escanaba, Mich – As community events go, Rock the Dock is a favorite in the City of Escanaba. The live music event will return Labor Day weekend.

Rock the Dock will be returning September 4th through the 6th

The event will feature different food vendors as well as multiple bands.

The event will also feature the largest Bloody Mary and a monument project unveiling.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs and coolers.