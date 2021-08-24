Republic’s 150th Celebration Itinerary (Good Times!)

The Republic area is at the northern end of M-95 in central Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. Most of the area is located along the scenic Michigamme River, an old Indian canoe route from Lake Superior to Lake Michigan.

Republic’s 150th Celebration Itinerary

FRIDAY:

10:00 am-Farmers Market at Munson Park

7:00 to 10:00 pm—Meet & Greet Alumni & Community outside Town Hall Area for some Live Music

SATURDAY:

11:00am-Parade

11:00am to 7:00pm-Crafters

12:00 to 4:00pm-Classic Car Viewing

12:00-4:00pm-children’s Activities

12:30 pm-Grande Opening Iron Ore Heritage Trail/Welcome Center

1:00 and 2:00pm-Lincoln presentation at the Town Hall by James Janofski

2:30 to 4:30-Tour the Old Gym

3:00pm-Heritage Garden Slide Presentation by Olga Williams

3:00pm- Beard Contest located in front of the Music Tent

4:00pm- Pocket Museum Show at the Town Hall presented by the Historical Committee

Dusk- Sky Lantern Launch (Friday night rain date)

SUNDAY:

10:00am to 1:00pm-view the Methodist church (oldest building in Republic)

11:00am- Methodist Church Outside service under the Tent

12:00pm-historical Plaque Presentation (for the oldest building)

12:15- Time Capsule!

12:30pm-150th celebration Birthday cake & coffee at the Town Hall

1:00 to 5:00pm-Republic Pascoe House Historical Museum