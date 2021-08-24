Green Bay Man Dies In Electric Scooter Accident

23 mins ago Jeremy Skiba

Iron Mountain, Mich – A Green Bay man is dead after a crashing an electric scooter in Iron Mountain.

The incident occurred on Saturday at around 9:45 pm in the 800 Block of South Carpenter Avenue.

Four adults were on different electric scooters going southbound on a side walk.

The fourth scooter crashed and the man sustained fatal injuries.

The man passed away at Dickinson County Hospital an hour after the accident.

He was not wearing a helmet.

The Iron Mountain Police Department would like to remind the public that people who are 19 years old or younger are required by law to wear a helmet.

