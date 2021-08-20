Marquette, Mich – Do you have items in your household that you are looking to get rid of, without throwing them out?

Then the City of Marquette has the event for you!

Marquette residents are invited to participate in the Trash to Treasure Weekend which started today at 5 pm and ends Sunday at 5 pm.

Residents can leave reusable and serviceable item in front of their house curbs for other residents to take.

Some of examples of items include lamps, tables, chairs and dishes.

College students are encouraged to participate to furnish their dormitories or apartments for the upcoming school year.

The City of Marquette also suggests that residents remove lawn ornaments or other outdoor items to avoid them from being accidently taken.