Blue Cross To Cover Third Covid-19 Booster Shot For Insurance Members
A Michigan insurance company announced it will cover the cost of the third Covid–19 booster shot.
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan and Blue Care Network will cover the third shot for its fully–insured commercial plan members.
Medicare is covering vaccine costs for BCBSM and BCN Medicare members.
Blue Cross is also encouraging self–funded customers who administer their own benefits to provide the boosters at no cost to their employees.