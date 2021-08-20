Classic Cars On Third Street Returns Tomorrow

2 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

Marquette, Mich – If you’re a car fanatic, then the City of Marquette has an event for you tomorrow.

The Marquette Downtown Development Authority is teaming up with third base bar to put on the fifth annual “Classic Cars on Third Street” car show.

The car show will commemorate Jessica Drummond and all proceeds will go towards the Women’s Center of Marquette County.

The show will take place from 10 am to 12 pm from West Washington Street, heading north on Third Street to the corner of Michigan and Third street.

