The Hurontown Fire Department’s Jaws of Life Extractions

8 hours ago Roy Buck

Earlier today a two car collision resulted in both of the passengers of one car to be extracted by the Jaws of Life.

The Houghton County Sheriff’s Department responded to the accident at a posted intersection at Campus Drive.

Barbara Holmes, 83, of Kent, Washington failed to yield at the intersection and attempted to turn on U.S. 41.

She struck a car driven by Cecelia Erickson, 67, of Hancock, who had a passenger with her, Sarah Kangas, 77, from Battleground, WA. resulting in it rolling over.

Both Cecilia Erickson and Sarah Kangas were not injured but had to be extracted by the Hurontown Fire Department’s Jaws of Life.

Holmes was taken to Portage Health Systems for minor injuries.

Occupants of both vehicles were wearing seatbelts and the airbags deployed.

 

