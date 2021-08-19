Marquette County’s Annual Suicide Prevention Walk

9 hours ago Roy Buck

Marquette County’s Annual Suicide Prevention Walk is virtual again this year.

S0—Participants can walk any–time, anywhere from September 27th thru October 3rd.

“Marquette County’s Walk Committee” feels it is vital to hold the event to promote suicide prevention as nowadays it’s hard to find a person who hasn’t been affected by suicide.

 

Health providers, the community, suicide loss survivors among many other participants have take part in the non-profit walk.

And 100 percent of the proceeds go back into Marquette County to provide informative materials for local schools and monies for educational prevention public awareness.

 

Also, the walk promotes the education and support for suicide loss survivors, attempt survivors, and family and loved ones of those who struggle as well as to empower to help those who are struggling.

 

All Funds raised will benefit local suicide prevention/postvention programming in Marquette County.

For more information visit:

https://runsignup.com/Race/MI/Ishpeming/MCSPAwalk

https://www.facebook.com/events/al-quaal-recreation-area/out-of-the-darkness-marquette-county-walk-for-suicide-prevention/1107239006014054/

 

Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

Pasty Festival Returns This Saturday

8 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

The Hurontown Fire Department’s Jaws of Life Extractions

9 hours ago Roy Buck

Delia: The Pet of the Week

9 hours ago Roy Buck

Sand Township contractor facing defrauding charges

10 hours ago Marta Berglund

Houghton community program receives safe drug disposal kits

10 hours ago Marta Berglund

Calumet Fire Cleanup Update

10 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

You may have missed

Season Kickoff: Iron Mountain Mountaineers

3 hours ago Connor Sturgill

Season Kickoff: Gwinn Modeltowners

7 hours ago David Cesefske

Pasty Festival Returns This Saturday

8 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

Marquette County’s Annual Suicide Prevention Walk

9 hours ago Roy Buck

The Hurontown Fire Department’s Jaws of Life Extractions

9 hours ago Roy Buck