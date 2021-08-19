Marquette County’s Annual Suicide Prevention Walk is virtual again this year.

S0—Participants can walk any–time, anywhere from September 27th thru October 3rd.

“Marquette County’s Walk Committee” feels it is vital to hold the event to promote suicide prevention as nowadays it’s hard to find a person who hasn’t been affected by suicide.

Health providers, the community, suicide loss survivors among many other participants have take part in the non-profit walk.

And 100 percent of the proceeds go back into Marquette County to provide informative materials for local schools and monies for educational prevention public awareness.

Also, the walk promotes the education and support for suicide loss survivors, attempt survivors, and family and loved ones of those who struggle as well as to empower to help those who are struggling.

All Funds raised will benefit local suicide prevention/postvention programming in Marquette County.

For more information visit:

https://runsignup.com/Race/MI/Ishpeming/MCSPAwalk

https://www.facebook.com/events/al-quaal-recreation-area/out-of-the-darkness-marquette-county-walk-for-suicide-prevention/1107239006014054/