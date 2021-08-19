Delia: The Pet of the Week

This beauty is Delia. She’s a spayed 7 year old, black and white female, who was surrendered by her owner.

Delia came in with her two kittens who have already been adopted, and now it’s her turn to find a forever home.

At first look she may be shy but don’t be surprised as She’s curious like a cat– and likes to swirl around your legs.

Delia loves attention. And–once you start petting her, she’ll rub against you for more.

She would likely be fine with respectful children.

So–Come meet this sweet girl!

If you’re interested in adopting Delia, call the “Almost Home Animal Shelter” at 906-774-1005

Or visit the link below for her adoption application.

Cats | Almost Home Animal Shelter (almosthomeanimalsheltermi.com)