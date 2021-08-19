Pasty Festival Returns This Saturday

8 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

Calumet, Mich – A tasty festival is returning to Calumet this weekend.

The 2021 Pasty Fest is this Saturday.

More businesses and organizations will be out selling pasty’s and treats than ever before.

“We close off Fifth Street. There’s a car show, there’s craft vendors. That’s been stretching from the 100 block to the 200 block, then the 300 block, and now into the 400 block, which has typically been quieter,” said Leah Polzien, the Executive Director of Main Street Calumet. “We don’t even close that section of street because we don’t even fill it, and this year we are sure gonna try.”

Polzien said with Covid restrictions in place, planning the festival took a little more time than normal.

The festival begins at noon and ends at 4 pm.

