Arrests made in sex trafficking operation

Three men in Chippewa County were arrested over the weekend for human and sex trafficking crimes.

On Friday, the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office worked with the Sault Ste. Marie Police Department and the Sault Tribe Police Department on a human trafficking operation. A ghost team out of Genesee County also assisted.

In just one day, three arrests were made.

Ben Simpkin, age 41, of Sault Ste Marie, worked in food service and was arrested for messaging a 15-year-old girl to coordinate meeting up to have sex. He was arrested at the motel where they were supposed to meet.

Aaron Nowicki, age 37, of Cheboygan, is a non-practicing Catholic priest. He was chatting with who he thought was a 15-year-old boy. He was also arrested at the motel where he believed they would meet up.

Micah Rickert, a 23–year–old college student thought he was messaging a 14-year-old boy. He was also arrested at a motel meet–up spot.

For a full briefing on the arrests, visit the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Facebook page.