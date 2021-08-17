Cliff fall kills Pelkie man

A fall at the Sturgeon River Gorge has left one dead.

According to MSP, yesterday at around 12:15 p.m., troopers from the MSP Calumet Post responded to a fallen hiker.

Douglas Brent Welker, 75, of Pelkie, fell from the 20-foot cliff in Houghton County.

Welker hit his head and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigations concluded that the fall was an accident and no foul play was involved.

Lieutenant Mark Giannunzio reminds hikers to be extra cautious in areas like these.