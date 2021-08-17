MDOT offers public comment on Ishpeming construction project

A lighted Ishpeming intersection will be replaced with a roundabout, and MDOT wants to know what you think.

The Michigan Department of Transportation plans to turn the intersection of Lakeshore Drive and US-41/M-28 into a roundabout. They are inviting the public to give opinions on the project using an online comment form.

As of 2017, the intersection has the highest crash severity level in the Upper Peninsula. The asphalt pavement and Carp River bridge deck are also in need of repair.

The project is estimated to cost $4.3 million. It will run from spring 2023 to fall 2023.

For access to the comment form or other ways to submit your comment, visit MDOT invites public comment on US-41/M-28 proposed roundabout (office.com) or by contacting Public Involvement Specialist and Hearings Officer Monica Monsma at MonsmaM@Michigan.gov or

Monica Monsma

MDOT Environmental Services Section

P.O. Box 30050

Lansing, MI 48909

517-335-4381

.