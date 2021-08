If you’re still looking to sign up for classes for the upcoming school year, Bay College has you covered.

Today was the first day of Rapid Enrollment at Bay De Noc.

The event will continue from 8 am to 5 pm tomorrow on both the Iron Mountain and Escanaba campuses.

Bay College is also including assistance which includes applying to the college, registering for courses and purchasing books.

Classes begin on August 30th.