Gates Opened Today for U.P.s Iconic State Fair Held in Escanaba

Gates opened at 5pm today for U.P.s iconic state fair Held in Escanaba

The fair goes thru the 22nd and it has quite the line-up of grandstand entertainment, many rides, a lot food, vendors, and many other activities for people of all ages:

Mystic Bubble shows, acrobats, a Smokey the Bear Hot Air Balloon, Animal Kingdoms, fishing, and target shooting…

Bringing the Fair back has everyone, so many folks excited. This year’s fair will be held August 16 – 22, 2021, and marks the 12 years of operating independently of State funding and our emergence as Michigan’s only State Fair.

The fair is now governed by the Upper Peninsula State Fair Authority with representatives from all fifteen counties in the Upper Peninsula and the Hannahville Indian Community.

Citizens and sponsors pushed extra hard to make this happen. Especially after the fair being canceled last year due to Covid. People are excited and ready to get out and have some Blue Ribbon Fun!

Since 1928, the Upper Peninsula State Fair has provided a place for folks from across the nation to experience and celebrate the unique culture and heritage of Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. The “Fair” remains as unique and wonderful as the people and places found across this marvelous peninsula.

Nowhere is the slogan “Pure Michigan” more suitable than in Escanaba during the annual Upper Peninsula State Fair. Come experience “Pure Fun, Pure Goodness, and Pure Michigan” at the Upper Peninsula State Fair – this year and every year!

For more information visit: https://www.upstatefair.net/