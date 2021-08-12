Second of three Michigan ISIS conspirators sentenced

The second of three men to be sentenced for conspiring with ISIS has received his prison time.

Mohamud muse, the 25-yearold brother of Muse Muse, was sentenced today to 98 months in prison.

Muse was arrested at Gerald R. Ford Airport in Grand Rapids when his brother tried to travel to Somalia to join the terrorist group.

All three of the men conspired together and provided materials to ISIS in attempt to have Muse Muse join.

Mohamud confessed in January of 2020 and included the names of his two co-defendants.

Mohamud was given a longer sentence than his brother. The courts found that he was the one who first adopted the ideology of ISIS and helped radicalize the other two.

In the investigation, the FBI was assisted by numerous organizations including the Kent County Sheriff’s Department, the Michigan State Police, and the Michigan State University Police.