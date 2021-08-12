Negaunee Native Son honored at pavilion ribbon cutting

City, county and state leaders braved the rain to honor one of Negaunee’s native sons today.

They met to cut the ribbon for the new pavilion at Jackson Mine Park.

The structure was dedicated Jim Thomas, a retired educator and Negaunee native.

Thomas’ extensive public service includes creating maps for the 47-mile Iron Ore Heritage Trail.

“He was pivotal in making sure the Iron Ore Heritage Trail was created,” said Negaunee City Manager Nate Heffron. “We said, it’s time to start honoring people in Negaunee who have done miraculous things for Negaunee.”

The pavilion project cost nearly $500,000.

It was built using grant funds from the Cleveland Cliffs and Eagle Mine Community Fund and the Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund.

The Negaunee Community Fund and the Iron Ore Heritage Trail also contributed.