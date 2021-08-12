Worker shortage affects small businesses on a large scale

The nationwide worker shortage is affecting businesses of all sizes. But some small businesses say their post-pandemic recovery is harder than their larger counterparts.

The constant struggle to find workers has left many businesses cutting hours, limiting in-person service, and in extreme cases, closing down entirely.

Tino’s Co-Owner Jason Argall knows this struggle first–hand.

“We just don’t have the staff to serve customers in-house right now,” Argall said of the business’ decision to become carry-out only. “Support your local businesses. We need it.”

As of last month, the Upper Peninsula had more than 10,000 job openings, according to the job service PeopleReady.

According to experts, factors playing into the worker shortage include extended unemployment benefits, low wages, and in the Upper Peninsula especially, lack of child care. The site said on average, job openings stay available for 22 days.

For businesses like Tino’s, the need for employees remains urgent.