A hometown 4th of July tradition is back in the Keweenaw

Baraga Lumberjack Days is expected to be a big deal this year.

The committee had more money to put the event on because the 2020 event was canceled due to Covid–19.

She said area businesses have really stepped up.

The fireworks display is sponsored by the Keweenaw Bay Indian Community.

For more information, visit baragalumberjackdays.com or check in on their face book page.